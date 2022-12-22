Charges against Oli Udoh from alleged nightclub incident dropped

Resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges against Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh were dropped Thursday in Miami-Dade County Court.

Udoh was at Club E11even in Miami on Oct. 23 when he was arrested around 3 a.m., with a police report saying an off-duty officer "observed the side door to the club swing open and multiple security guards attempting to restrain" Udoh, who was allegedly "aggressive."

The police report accused Udoh of "actively and physically resisting officers and all verbal commands that were given to him," while a club security officer claimed Udoh was talking to a woman who was in line to use the bathroom when he "attempted to make entry" into the restroom and then refused to leave.

Brian Bieber, the attorney representing Udoh, said in a statement to Bring Me The Sports that prosecutors dropped the charges are reviewing video evidence and witness testimony.

"We are pleased the case has been dismissed in its entirety. Everyone who knows Oli never believed he committed a crime, or even did anything wrong," said Bieber. "The video evidence and eyewitness testimony we presented to the prosecutor made clear that the allegations in the police report were completely fabricated and Oli was unlawfully arrested."

Days after his arrest, Bieber told Bring Me The Sports that Udoh "never followed a woman into the restroom" and that the woman allegedly involved in the incident reached out to confirm the allegations were "completely false."

Udoh has remained active with the Vikings while the case was handled in court.

