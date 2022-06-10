Colin Cowherd thinks Vikings will double their win total

"I believe the team that will double their win total will be the Minnesota Vikings."

That's what Colin Cowherd said on his daily Fox Sports talk show The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Friday, though one must question if he knows that the Vikings won eight games last season because doubling that would be ... *grabs calculator* ... 16 wins.

Only one team in the history of the NFL has won 16 games in a season, and that was the 2007 New England Patriots, who wound up losing to the Giants in the Super Bowl.

Cowherd chalked up his prediction based on Sean McVay disciple Kevin O'Connell replacing Mike Zimmer, coupled with the Green Bay Packers losing star wide receiver and Aaron Rodgers' go-to-guy Davante Adams.

"I think the Minnesota Vikings, the coach Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins had a really bad relationship. Now they bring in a McVay guy, who's supposed to be, they say a taller version of McVay. So Kirk Cousins is ... probably going to have an elevated season," Cowherd said.

"Green Bay does not have the weapons they had last year. They're bringing in rookie receivers and past-their-prime receivers, so I think Green Bay takes a big pull back. Minnesota gets a big pick up, and by the way they meet Game 1 of the season. I think Minnesota is a 4-point dog, take the Vikings and the points."

For what it's worth, Cowherd accurately predicted the Vikings to fall off a cliff from 2017 to 2018. Minnesota went 13-3 and reached the NFC title game in 2017, only to fall flat with an 8-7-1 record in 2018.

You can watch Cowherd make his prediction beginning at the 4:03 mark of this video.