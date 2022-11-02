Commanders activate Chase Young just in time for Vikings

The No. 2 pick from the 2020 draft will make his season debut Sunday.

One of tight end T.J. Hockenson's first blocking assignments will undoubtedly be against Chase Young, who was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday and is expected to make his season debut when the Washington Commanders host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

That is going to make life harder for Kirk Cousins in his return to D.C. and for Hockenson, who was traded by the Lions to the Vikings ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

Young, who tore his ACL last season, is a 6'5'', 265-pound defensive end with big-time pedigree as the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. But the numbers say he's been more bark than bite. In 10 games last season only created 24 pressures and two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. He had 40 pressures and six sacks in 15 games as a rookie.

For context, Za'Darius Smith already has 37 pressures and 8.5 sacks in seven games with the Vikings this season.

But Young's return will only bolster a Washington defense that ranks 12th overall by PFF. It's the defense that has allowed the Commanders to start 4-4, though a quick look at their schedule might lead one to believe they've yet to face an offense as dynamic as Minnesota.

Washington's four wins are against the Jaguars, Bears, Packers and Colts, who boast a combined record of 11-20-1. Their losses are four teams that either were or are firing on all cylinders offensively: Lions, Eagles, Cowboys and Titans

