Skip to main content
Dalvin Cook injures shoulder on butt fumble against Lions

Dalvin Cook injures shoulder on butt fumble against Lions

Cook fumbled on the play he suffered the injury.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Cook fumbled on the play he suffered the injury.

Dalvin Cook suffered a shoulder injury late in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Lions. 

With the Vikings trailing 24-14 with under a minute left in the third, Cook rushed up the middle and fumbled, losing the ball to the Lions. Cook immediately went to the medical tent and appeared to be favoring his left arm. 

He was soon after ruled out with a shoulder injury. 

Cook actually fumbled by running into his own lineman's backside. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The butt fumble is a thing. It was made famous by former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 2012, in a game between the New York Jets and New England Patriots. Sanchez ran into his own player's backside and fumbled. 

That play now lives in infamy. 

Cook had 17 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown when he was injured. 

Related Articles

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook injures shoulder on butt fumble against Lions

By Joe Nelson
Eric Kendricks
MN Vikings

Vikings vs Lions Sunday injury reports, gameday news

By Joe Nelson
Jared Goff
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: Vikings vs Lions is a battle of time horizons

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Mohamed Ibrahim
MN Gophers

Gophers are a true contender in the Big Ten, maybe nationally

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19108535
MN Gophers

5 things that stood out in the Gophers' blowout win over Michigan State

By Jonathan Harrison
Matt Boldy
MN Wild

All eyes on Boldy, Rossi at Wild training camp

By Chris Schad
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings vs Lions: 5 things you can count on

By Chris Schad
USATSI_18903529
MN Vikings

What the Vikings' plan to replace Harrison Smith says about Lewis Cine

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider