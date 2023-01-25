Dalvin Cook replaces injured Tony Pollard in the Pro Bowl

Dalvin Cook will join five of his Vikings teammates in Las Vegas for Pro Bowl festivities.

Dalvin Cook is on his way to the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight season, this time as a replacement for the injured Tony Pollard.

Pollard suffered a broken fibula in Sunday's NFC Divisional playoff game between the Cowboys and 49ers, paving the way for Cook to join teammates Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, Za'Darius Smith and Andre DePaola in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl.

There won't be a Pro Bowl game like in years past. Instead, players will participant in a myriad of skills competitions and a game of flag football in Las Vegas on Feb. 5.

Cook finished sixth in the NFL with 1,173 rushing yards this season. His 81-yard touchdown run in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills was the second longest run in the NFL this season, just five yards shy of Josh Jacobs' 86-yard run. Jacobs led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards.

It's entirely possible that Cook will be representing the Vikings at the Pro Bowl for the last time. He's under contract in 2023 but the Vikings are an estimated $24.5 million over the salary cap and cutting Cook could save them important money. It's why we've named him with six others as possible salary cap casualties this offseason.

