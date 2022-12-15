Skip to main content
Danielle Hunter lands on injury report with a neck injury

Danielle Hunter lands on injury report with a neck injury

The Vikings' edge rusher practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings' edge rusher practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Vikings had a surprise on Wednesday's injury report as edge rusher Danielle Hunter practiced in a limited capacity with a neck injury.

It's unclear when Hunter was injured but it sounds an alarm after Hunter missed the entire 2020 season with a neck injury that eventually required surgery. There is no indication that this ailment is as serious but losing Hunter would be a big blow for a defense that has allowed 400 yards in a franchise-record five straight games.

Adam Thielen also was an addition to the injury report, practicing in a limited capacity as part of a non-injury-related rest day. Cameron Dantzler also missed his second day of practice with an illness while James Lynch (shoulder) and Garrett Bradbury (back) were limited for the second straight day.

The Vikings did get some good news on Wednesday as linebacker Jordan Hicks and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips returned to practice.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell labeled Hicks as day-to-day after he suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. Hicks underwent an MRI on Monday and missed practice on Tuesday but practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

Phillips also missed practice on Tuesday with a back issue but returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Garrett Bradbury continued to practice on a limited basis with a back injury and Harrison Smith practiced in full as he works his way back from a neck injury. 

The Vikings will issue their final injury report on Thursday before hosting the Colts for a 12 p.m. kickoff on Saturday afternoon.

Related Articles

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Danielle Hunter lands on injury report with a neck injury

By Chris Schad
Ryan Reaves
MN Wild

Watch: Wild enforcer Ryan Reaves delivers bone-crushing hit against Red Wings

By Chris Schad
Isaiah Davis
MN Gophers

NDSU, SDSU could collide in FCS national championship

By Chris Schad
USATSI_19608493
MN Vikings

SKOL Searching: The Vikings' floundering rush attack

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple Insider
Ed Donatell
MN Vikings

Ed Donatell: 'There's no question that we'll come out of this'

By Joe Nelson
Kalon Barnes
MN Vikings

Vikings sign speedy cornerback Kalon Barnes

By Joe Nelson
Vikings playoff opponents
MN Vikings

Which team is the best playoff matchup for the Vikings?

By Chris Schad
Alex Kirilloff
MN Twins

What the Twins lineup might look like without Carlos Correa

By Joe Nelson