Danielle Hunter lands on injury report with a neck injury

The Minnesota Vikings had a surprise on Wednesday's injury report as edge rusher Danielle Hunter practiced in a limited capacity with a neck injury.

It's unclear when Hunter was injured but it sounds an alarm after Hunter missed the entire 2020 season with a neck injury that eventually required surgery. There is no indication that this ailment is as serious but losing Hunter would be a big blow for a defense that has allowed 400 yards in a franchise-record five straight games.

Adam Thielen also was an addition to the injury report, practicing in a limited capacity as part of a non-injury-related rest day. Cameron Dantzler also missed his second day of practice with an illness while James Lynch (shoulder) and Garrett Bradbury (back) were limited for the second straight day.

The Vikings did get some good news on Wednesday as linebacker Jordan Hicks and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips returned to practice.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell labeled Hicks as day-to-day after he suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. Hicks underwent an MRI on Monday and missed practice on Tuesday but practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

Phillips also missed practice on Tuesday with a back issue but returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Garrett Bradbury continued to practice on a limited basis with a back injury and Harrison Smith practiced in full as he works his way back from a neck injury.

The Vikings will issue their final injury report on Thursday before hosting the Colts for a 12 p.m. kickoff on Saturday afternoon.