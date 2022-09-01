Division rival Bears claim ex-Vikings WR Smith-Marsette

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, the speedy wide receiver who was cut by the Vikings after Minnesota acquired Jalen Reagor in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, has been claimed off waivers by the Chicago Bears.

That's two Vikings cut this week signed by the Bears, with defensive tackle Armon Watts having been signed by Chicago after he was cut by Minnesota on Tuesday.

Landing in Chicago could mean a better opportunity for Smith-Marsette, but he still has competition. The Bears' depth chart lists Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown as the top two wide receivers, followed by backups Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr.

Related: The Vikings get depth, punt returning and a flier with Jalen Reagor