Skip to main content
Division rival Bears claim ex-Vikings WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Division rival Bears claim ex-Vikings WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Smith-Marsette was a roster casualty in Minnesota following the Jalen Reagor trade.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Smith-Marsette was a roster casualty in Minnesota following the Jalen Reagor trade.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, the speedy wide receiver who was cut by the Vikings after Minnesota acquired Jalen Reagor in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, has been claimed off waivers by the Chicago Bears. 

That's two Vikings cut this week signed by the Bears, with defensive tackle Armon Watts having been signed by Chicago after he was cut by Minnesota on Tuesday. 

Landing in Chicago could mean a better opportunity for Smith-Marsette, but he still has competition. The Bears' depth chart lists Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown as the top two wide receivers, followed by backups Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. 

Related: The Vikings get depth, punt returning and a flier with Jalen Reagor

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related Articles

Ihmir Smith-Marsette
MN Vikings

Division rival Bears claim ex-Vikings WR Smith-Marsette

By Joe Nelson
Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore
MN Timberwolves

Krawczynski: Report about A-Rod's finances doesn't pass smell test

By Joe Nelson
Lindsay Whalen
MN Lynx

How Whalen got Barkley as her Hall of Fame presenter

By Joe Nelson
Jerry Kill
MN Gophers

Brian Murphy: PJ Fleck can turn Jerry Kill’s whine into a whimper

By Brian Murphy
USATSI_17249589
MN Vikings

The Vikings get depth, punt returning and a flier in Jalen Reagor

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Tanner Morgan
MN Gophers

5 things you should know about the 2022 Gophers

By Chris Schad
Sam Steel
MN Wild

What makes Sam Steel so interesting to the Wild?

By Chris Schad
Gio Urshela
MN Twins

Win streak ends at 5 as Twins fall just short to Red Sox

By Chris Schad