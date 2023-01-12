ESPN, FOX, NFL...'experts' everywhere picking Giants over Vikings

Did no one see how the Giants went 3-6-1 in their last 10 games?

Nobody seems to think the Minnesota Vikings are going to beat the New York Giants.

The Vikings are favored by three points, won 13 games compared to New York's 9, have the best receiver in the NFL in Justin Jefferson and went 8-1 at home during the regular season, with one of those wins coming on a last-second 61-yard field goal by Greg Joseph to beat the Giants 27-24 just three weeks ago.

All one has to do to find out how little respect the Vikings are getting is turn on any of the national sports channels. Over at ESPN, Max Kellerman and two other talking heads picked the Giants to topple the Vikings.

"The Vikings beat the Giants in Minnesota recently on a 62-yard field goal," Kellerman said, getting the yardage on Joseph's kick wrong. "I'm going to say they're not going to kick another one. Right? They are close, evenly-matched teams. Vikings won one, I feel like the Giants will pop them in the rematch."

Craig Carton of FOX Sports, who hosts his own show alongside ex-Vikings and Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings, thinks the Giants are going to "easily" win. He cited the Giants getting healthier on defense and the Vikings entering the game with questions on the offensive line.

"Kirk Cousins is in trouble. He's in lots of trouble considering the fact his offensive line is banged up," Carton said. "I'm feeling like that offensive line is train wreck. This dude has no problem throwing interceptions. Dalvin Cook did not have a great year running the football. They're a one-dimensional team with Justin Jefferson."

Carton failed to mention that Cousins lit up the Giants in Week 16 despite being under heavy pressure. He connect with Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson a combined 25 times for 242 yards and three touchdowns. He threw zero interceptions.

What about NFL.com? Same. Trendy. Upset. Pick.

"I've been picking against the Giants all year as they searched for the right mix of players and cohesion. They finally found it in December," writes Gregg Rosenthal. "This receiver group is good enough. The Vikings played more man coverage and blitzed more late in the season, but they are ultimately a passive defense that struggles against RPOs. I hate picking the trendy upset of the week, but the Giants wanted this matchup for a reason. It will be cruel when Minnesota's first one-score loss of the season comes when it matters most."

Did no one else notice that the Giants started 6-1 and finished 9-7-1? That's a 3-6-1 mark in their last 10 games. Not great, Bob. The only teams they beat after Halloween were the Texans, Commanders and Colts. And they went 1-4 on the road in that stretch.

The Vikings are 5-3 in home playoff games since 1998. The three losses include the fluky Blair Walsh 27-yard missed field goal against the Seahawks and the 1998-99 NFC title game OT loss to Atlanta.

2017-18: 29-24 win over the Saints

2015-16: 10-9 loss to the Seahawks (Blair Walsh game)

2009-10: 34-3 win over the Cowboys

2008-09: 26-14 loss to the Eagles

2000-01: 34-16 win over the Saints

1999-00: 27-10 win over the Cowboys

1998-99: 30-27 loss to the Falcons

1998-99: 41-21 win over the Cardinals

If the Vikings were in search of bulletin board material, they'll have no trouble finding some.