Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home

Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween.

News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.

Mendota Heights Police Department confirmed to Bring Me The Sports that a man was found dead at a home on the 2500 block of Condon Court in Mendota Heights, after officers were called to conduct a welfare check at 1:13 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

Dakota County property records confirm that Zimmer owned a home on the 2500 block of Condon Court, which is located about a mile from the Vikings' headquarters at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

The department says "there are no signs of foul play," and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Zimmer was working as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals at the time of his death. According to a report from the Cincinnati Enquirer, Zimmer was working remotely in his role. The Bengals lost to the Browns 32-13 on Halloween night as the featured Monday Night Football game.

Zimmer joined the Vikings when his father was named head coach in 2014. He worked as a linebackers coach through the 2019 season before being named co-defensive coordinator in 2020.

"We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer. Adam was a kind, respectful man, and over his years in Minnesota, it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches and the Vikings front office staff. Our thoughts are with Mike, Corri, Marki and the entire Zimmer family," the Vikings said in a statement.

The 38-year-old's cause of death will be released at a later date by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.