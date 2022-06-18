Ex-Vikings to fight for WWE Undisputed Universal Championship (again)

Two former Minnesota Vikings will battle for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at SummerSlam when Brock Lesnar challenges Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam.

The match was set up on Friday night's episode of SmackDown, which took place in Minneapolis. After defeating Riddle to retain both of his belts, Reigns was surprised by Lesnar, who cleared out the ring after making his first appearance after losing to Reigns at WrestleMania 38 last April.

The match is the latest installment in a long rivalry between the two former Vikings. Lesnar spent training camp with the Vikings in 2004, but was part of the team's final roster cuts while Reigns (aka Joe Anoa'i) was on the team's camp roster in 2007.

Lesnar and Reigns have gone on to the main event at three WrestleManias during their career dating back to WrestleMania 31. Although Seth "Freakin" Rollins (who is a noted Chicago Bears fan) used the Money in The Bank briefcase* to win the title in their first match, Lesnar picked up the victory for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34 while Reigns won last April.

The two superstars have also done battle seven times throughout their career with Lesnar and Reigns earning three victories apiece.

This sets up the ultimate battle on July 30, where either man will have to incapacitate the other for 10 seconds to see who is the greatest training camp Viking of all time.

*Note: The Money in the Bank briefcase allows a competitor to demand a title match anytime, anywhere. With this year's winner determined on July 2, it's possible neither Reigns or Lesnar could win the title, setting up another match down the road. Yeah, it's complicated.