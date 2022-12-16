Ex-Vikings coach Adam Zimmer's cause of death confirmed

Zimmer was found dead at his home in Mendota Heights on Halloween.

Adam Zimmer, the former co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died from excessive alcohol use.

The 38-year-old was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Oct. 31, 2022, with his cause of death confirmed in public records released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office on Friday.

The official description used by the medical examiner for Zimmer's cause of death is "complications of chronic ethanol use disorder."

According to the CDC, approximately 140,000 people die every year in the United States from excessive alcohol use and is the leading cause of preventable deaths in the country.

Mendota Heights Police Department confirmed to Bring Me The Sports that Zimmer was found dead at his home on the 2500 block of Condon Court in Mendota Heights, after officers were called to conduct a welfare check at 1:13 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

The department says "there are no signs of foul play," and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. The medical examiner's report classifies his death as "natural."

Zimmer joined the Vikings when Mike Zimmer was named head coach in 2014. He worked as a linebackers coach through the 2019 season before being named co-defensive coordinator in 2020.