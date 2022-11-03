First injury report of the week for Vikings, Commanders

Injury updates are in for the first time this week for both the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders, and unlike last week when the Vikings had a clean injury sheet, this time around there are some concerns.

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson didn't practice due to a calf injury he suffered against the Cardinals. Head coach Kevin O'Connell considered him week-to-week, and optimism for his inclusion Sunday in D.C. isn't high.

"We’re really looking at that as week-to-week. We’ll see how he progresses, if he’s able to possibly make the trip with us and maybe be a game-time decision," O'Connell said Wednesday. "I’ll update you guys on that, but we want to make sure, with the type of season he’s had and the impact he’s had on our team, I want to make sure D.T. gets back healthy enough to really sustain now."

Za'Darius Smith (knee) and Cam Dantzler (neck) were both limited in practice. There is no reason, at this point anyway, to think they won't play Sunday.

For Washington, wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), running back J.D. McKissic (neck), and linebackers Cole Holcomb (foot) and David Mayo (hamstring) missed practice Wednesday.