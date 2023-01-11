For the Vikings' defense, the blitz vs. Daniel Jones is key

The Vikings' blitz percentages have varied wildly this year -- what's the key to getting after Daniel Jones?

EAGAN — So much of success in football is being in the right place at the right time. That best describes how the Minnesota Vikings must approach their aggressiveness on defense in the opening round of the playoffs against the New York Giants.

During the regular season the Vikings’ shortage of extra pass rushers became one of the most oft-cited reasons for their defensive struggles. Head coach Kevin O’Connell strongly hinted during press conferences that he wanted a more violent approach, while defensive coordinator Ed Donatell cited “execution” as the reason for the Vikings’ problems, which resulted in finishing 22nd in sacks, 24th in pressure percentage (per PFR), 28th in points allowed and 31st in yards allowed.

Ultimately the Vikings did turn up the heat. By PFF’s metrics, you can see an increase in extra rushers following their win over the New England Patriots in which Mac Jones threw for a career-high 382 yards.

One game that stands out on the chart where the Vikings dialed back the blitz was against the Giants. That might be because Daniel Jones has been better when blitzed than when than when teams sit back in coverage against him.

Per PFF, Jones’ yards per pass attempt increased from 6.5 to 7.6 when opponents sent extra rushers. He graded higher, ran more effectively, got rid of the ball quicker and produced first downs at a better rate.

Jones also got sacked twice as often when blitzed and his average depth of target decreased. Translated: He was efficient but did not make teams pay with big plays against the blitz and was more prone to a significant negative play.

So the thing about the Vikings’ blitzes is that they have to work.

When the Vikings’ defense rushed Jones in Week 16 at US Bank Stadium, his performance was a reflection of his entire season versus the blitz. He impressively went 8-for-11 with 105 yards but was also sacked once and his costly interception came on a blitz.

“I think it’s one thing to send pressures, but they’ve got to be dialed in,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said. "They’ve got to be well-oiled from the standpoint of timing, who’s hitting what gap – you have to make sure you’re not leaving a gap open or possibly not being disciplined with your rush.”

When it comes to being “well-oiled,” that means having everyone on the same page when a blitz is called. Linebacker Eric Kendricks said that the defense has options versus some looks to check to a blitz but the Vikings’ defense will be dealing with deafening noise levels at home.

“It’s communication,” Kendricks said. “Sometimes that starts with me getting the call and giving it out. That’s the most important thing on blitzes and knowing your responsibility. Being relentless when it’s time to rush.”

The Vikings’ most effective blitzer this year has been veteran Jordan Hicks, who has rushed 48 times and created 13 QB pressures (per PFF). The key for him? Knowing his enemy.

“A lot of it is studying your opponent and how they block,” Hicks said. “Understanding their protection schemes and how to beat it and also being aggressive and going to make a play. The game is about one-on-one matchups.”

The Vikings have been stingy about sending anyone except the linebackers on blitzes but have occasionally mixed in Chandon Sullivan (21 rushes), Harrison Smith (12) and Patrick Peterson (five). Defensive back blitzes are different because it’s more important that they be disguised.

“It’s about timing it up,” Peterson said. “Quarterbacks do a good job of hard counts to get the defense to show their hand. Understand the cadence of the quarterback and what they’re trying to accomplish in terms of seeing who’s [blitzing] or not. Understanding the quarterback you’re playing against. Aaron [Rodgers] uses the hard count to his advantage versus Daniel Jones, who isn’t a hard-count guy.”

However they do it, the Vikings must get after Jones. The difference in his PFF passing grade when kept clean vs. pressured is 86.6 and 58.2 — essentially going from from top-notch to replacement level.

“When you get it, you gotta win,” Hicks said