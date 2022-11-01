Former Vikings defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer dead at 38

Adam Zimmer, the former Vikings co-defensive coordinator and son of former head coach Mike Zimmer, is dead at the age of 38.

The tragic news was confirmed by his sister Corri, who described him on Instagram as "The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was."

At the time of his death, Zimmer was working as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals, who played on Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland.

Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Zimmer was working "remotely" in his offense analyst role for Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

The Bengals confirmed Zimmer's death in a statement issued Monday morning.

"The Bengals are saddened to learn the devastating news about Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer," the statement reads.

Bengals President Mike Brown said: "Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us – they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time."

Zimmer joined his father Mike in Minnesota when Mike was hired as head coach in 2014. He started out as the Vikings' linebackers coach and remained in that role until 2020 when he was promoted to co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

The cause of Zimmer's death has not been revealed.

More to follow.