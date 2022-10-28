Friday injury update: Vikings will face banged up Arizona

Jonathan Bullard showed up on the Vikings' Friday injury report for the first time this week after missing practice with an illness, but his questionable status for Sunday's game against the Cardinals is literally the only player in question for the game.

Arizona, meanwhile, has already ruled out five players and four others are questionable. It's entirely possible that they're without the entire left side of their offensive line and their No. 1 running back.

LT: D.J. Humphries – questionable with a back injury

LG: Max Garcia – out with a shoulder injury

C: Rodney Hudson – out with a knee injury

RB: James Connor – out with a ribs injury

Also ruled out is starting outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck (ankle) and cornerback Christian Matthew (hamstring).

Players with a questionable status are kicker Matt Prater (right hip), running back Darrel Williams (knee) and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (back).

With Connor out and Williams questionable, it likely means a heavy workload for running back Eno Benjamin, who had 92 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries last Thursday against the Saints. He racked up nearly half of his yards on a 45-yard burst in that game.

