Giants fully healthy, 3 Vikings questionable for playoff game

Closing in on Sunday's 3:30 p.m. playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants and one team enters the game with no health concerns while the other has a relatively clean injury report on Friday.

According to Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, cornerback Cam Dantzler is questionable because of a personal issue, second team All-Pro kick returner Kene Nwangwu has an illness that makes him questionable and safety Harrison Smith will carry a questionable label because of a knee injury.

"I don't have any reason to believe Harry wouldn't be there but he'll go in questionable just in case," O'Connell said.

If Nwangwu can't go, Ty Chandler is a candidate to take over kick returning duties.

Garrett Bradbury is not on the injury report so he is locked and loaded to start at center after missing the past five games with a back injury. That's a huge plus for Minnesota and he'll be tasked with slowing down Dexter Lawrence, the No. 1-rated defensive tackle in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.

There are literally no players on the Giants' injury report.

Adoree' Jackson, their top cornerback, will play for the first time since suffering a knee injury in Week 11. Right tackle Evan Neal, who was the No. 7 pick in last spring's NFL Draft, is good to go after twisting his ankle in practice Thursday.

