Giants player released from hospital after hit during Vikings game

Giants' Jason Pinnock released from hospital after hit during Vikings game

Good news for Giants special teamer Jason Pinnock.
New York Giants special teamer Jason Pinnock was taken to a Twin Cities hospital after suffering an injury while making a tackle in the playoff game agains the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Pinnock was carted off the field with an abdominal injury, with the replay showing Pinnock's midsection land on the heal of Vikings kick returner Kene Nwangwu during a kick return. 

The good news is that his trip to the hospital was short-lived as reporters from inside the Giants locker room say Pinnock was there after the game saying he was OK. 

The Giants upset the Vikings 31-24 and will face the Eagles in Philadelphia in the Division Round of the playoffs next week. The Vikings' season is over. 

