Half-time takes from Vikings-Colts game that aged ... poorly

At half-time the Vikings were 33-0 down and most had the Vikings dead and buried – with fans at home switching off and even some reports that some left U.S. Bank Stadium early.

Well, why wouldn't they? The Vikings were atrocious in the first half, simply atrocious. It's a good job that there wasn't a full slate of games being played otherwise the broadcaster may well have just dumped the game like CBS did for the Vikings-Cowboys a few weeks back.

They weren't to know they were about to witness the largest comeback in NFL history, leaving us with a bevy of comments and takes at half-time that we can now look back upon with festive mirth.

Here's a selection from around the 1:40–2:10 p.m. period for your enjoyment:

Oh nooooooooooo

And another

Family > Vikings (when they're losing)

A former Packer ripping on the Vikings? This year? Come on

KSTP's Tom Hauser wanted justice for the 66,000

Bring Me The Sports' Joe Nelson, before Kirk Cousins threw for more than 400 yards in the second half

Oh yeah we're not immune to criticism – the Bring Me The Sports Slack room was a darn gloomy place at half time. Joe has since tweeted that he now believes the Vikings are going to win the Super Bowl, flip-flopping like an Olympic gymnast.

Just when I thought I was out...

A close call for KFAN's AJ Mansour

Who's laughing now?