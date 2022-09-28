Held out of practice, Dalvin Cook 'feeling better and better'

The biggest name to monitor this week on the Minnesota Vikings' injury report is running back Dalvin Cook, who suffered a shoulder injury in the third quarter of Minnesota's win over the Lions on Sunday.

Cook has deemed day-to-day by head coach Kevin O'Connell, who on Wednesday said Cook wouldn't practice as they continue to use caution with their star back.

"We'll take it a day at a time. It's probably safe to assume that we'll give him a rest day today. Kind of just see where he's at throughout the week. I know he's feeling better and better," O'Connell said. "Lot of treatment, just trying to get him in a place where we can get him some work and then ultimately give him a chance to go out there and feel good on Sunday."

O'Connell didn't rule out the possibility of Cook not practicing at all this week and still playing Sunday in London.

Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith is also day-to-day after coming out of the Lions game a little sore. But O'Connell didn't sound too concerned about his status for Sunday.

Meanwhile, the word on the streets of London is that quarterback Jameis Winston, wide receiver Michael Thomas and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk were not at practice Wednesday.

Winston has reportedly been playing through four fractures in his back, and missing practice on a Wednesday is nothing new for him this season. He was limited in practice before Weeks 2 and 3 and still played – and head coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday that he suspects Winston will play again this week.

The updated Saints injury report will be released later Wednesday, at which point there should be more information about Winston, Thomas and Ramcyzk.

Winston has thrown for 858 yards and four touchdowns in three games, but he's also leading the NFL with five interceptions.

If Winston can't play, Andy Dalton, who is playing for his third team in three years after spending 2011-2019 with the Bengals, is the backup. Last year with the Bears he started six games and completed 63.1% of his passes for 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Related: Justin Jefferson faces another lockdown corner in London

Related: Matthew Coller: How does the Vikings' offense need to evolve?