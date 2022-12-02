Skip to main content

Here are the final Vikings, Jets injury reports

The Jets are likely down their No. 1 running back and starting right tackle.
The names not on Minnesota's Week 13 injury report are as notable as the names on it. That's because cornerback Akayleb Evans (concussion) and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) aren't on the report, meaning they're good to go Sunday against the Jets. 

Evans has missed the last two games while recovering from a concussion suffered against the Buffalo Bills. Tomlinson has missed four straight games with a calf injury. 

Christian Darrisaw has been ruled out for a second straight game after he left the Nov. 21 game against the Dallas Cowboys with his second concussion in a span of eight days. He was wearing a red jersey at practice Friday, meaning he's progressing through the concussion protocol. 

Tight end Ben Ellefson, who was activated from injured reserve this week, is also out. 

Defensive lineman Ross Blacklock is questionable with an illness. 

The Jets are fairly healthy. Running back Michael Carter and right tackle Cedric Ogbuehi are doubtful, while safety Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) is out. 

Carter is the No. 1 running back in New York, so that sets the stage for James Robinson to handle the full load. Max Mitchell will likely start in place of Ogbuehi at right tackle. 

