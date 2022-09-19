Here are the inactive players for the Vikings and Eagles on MNF

Skip to main content
The Vikings and Eagles battle in Philly on Monday Night Football.
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The official gameday rosters have been announced and that means a number of players for both the Vikings and Eagles are inactive for Monday Night Football. 

For the Vikings, the only player who received regular playing time in Week 1 who is out tonight is cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who is dealing with a quad injury that he suffered in Week 1 against the Packers. 

Also inactive are linebacker Luiji Vilain, interior offensive lineman Chris Reed, tackle Vederian Lowe and defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo. 

For the Eagles, the inactives are quarterback Ian Book, safety Reed Blankenship, running back Trey Sermon, defensive end Janarius Robinson, guard Josh Sills and tight end Grant Calcaterra. 

Not listed is defensive end Derek Barnett, show suffered a season-ending knee injury last week. 

The Vikings and Eagles kick off on ABC at 7:30 p.m.

Related: How corners are fighting back in AJ Brown and Justin Jefferson's world

Related: Justin Jefferson shocked Eagles passed on him, happier to be in MN

