Here's the latest Vikings injury report ahead of Eagles game

There's not much to the Minnesota Vikings' injury report and that's a good thing as they travel into hostile territory for Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thursday's injury update from the Vikings shows that rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. did not practice because of a quad injury he sustained in Minnesota's Week 1 win over the Packers.

"We’re still working through his treatment every single day. He’s around the clock right now. [We’re] seeing where he’s at," head coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday.

That's it. That's literally the only injury on the report.

Defensive end Jonathan Bullard (biceps) and rookie safety Lewis Cine (knee) were full participants in practice.

The Eagles are similarly healthy, with only one player – tight end Josh Stoll (ankle) – limited in practice Thursday. Eight other players were rested as part of Philly's normal schedule and they are all expected to play Monday night.

