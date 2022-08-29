Skip to main content
Here's who the Vikings have cut ahead of Tuesday deadline

The final NFL roster cutdown is tomorrow, meaning teams need to get down to a roster of 53 players before 3pm CT tomorrow.

The Vikings have reportedly made a number of moves already ahead of Tuesday's deadline to get down to a 53 player roster.

So far they've cleared two spots on the defensive side of the ball and just one on the offensive side.

DT TY McGill

After becoming one of the ‘breakout stars’ of the first two preseason games with 3.5 sacks, T.Y. McGill injured his ankle early in the final preseason game this last Saturday. He's spent time with nine teams since entering the league in 2015.

WR Myron Mitchell

Wide Receiver Myron Mitchell made 5 catches for 55 yards this preseason for the Vikings before his reported cut. He spent last season on the Vikings practice squad after going undrafted in 2021 out of UAB.

CB Tye Smith

Cornerback Tye Smith spent time last year on the Vikings practice squad. Smith was among five players in the first round of cuts back on August 16 but was brought back last Thursday after the Vikings cut punter Jordan Berry.

The Vikings open their season at home against the Green Bay Packers on September 11th at 3:25pm.

We'll continue to add to this as more cuts come out.

