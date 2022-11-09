Skip to main content
Injury reports for Vikings, Bills filled with key players

Lots of big names to keep tabs on this week.
© Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Lots of big names to keep tabs on this week.

It's not all roses and butterflies for the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings ahead of their Week 10 showdown with the 6-2 Buffalo Bills as four starters are on the first injury report of the week. 

Issued Wednesday afternoon, the Vikings' report includes center Garrett Bradbury (ankle), cornerback Cam Dantzler (ankle), wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (calf). 

Bradbury, Dantzler and Tomlinson did not practice Wednesday and Thielen was limited. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Dantzler is likely "week to week," and he was spotted by reporters in a walking boot on Wednesday. 

Buffalo's injury report is much longer and includes superstar quarterback Josh Allen, whose status Sunday's game is reportedly "up in the air" as deals with an elbow sprain on his throwing arm. 

Other key Bills who missed practice Wednesday are safety Jordan Poyer (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle). Starting right tackle Spencer Brown was limited due to an ankle injury. 

