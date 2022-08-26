Inside the JC Tretter Vikings drama; Kirk Cousins' rough scrimmage

Skip to main content
Matthew Coller asked Kevin O'Connell about JC Tretter accusing the Vikings of never returning his call.

© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Coller has the scoop on the JC Tretter drama after the Vikings allegedly never returned his phone call. Coller also checks in on Kirk Cousins' rough scrimmage performance, the backup QB situation and looks ahead to Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos.

  • The JC Tretter drama: 0:00 
  • Kiss the "punt-off" goodbye: 2:45 
  • Offense dominated by defense in scrimmage 3:09 
  • Kirk Cousins' comments about his bad practice: 3:44 
  • Sean Mannion gets all 11-on-11 QB2 reps: 4:15 
  • Looking ahead to the final preseason game: 4:55

As Coller notes in his report, this isn't the first time a player has accused teams of avoiding him because of his NFLPA role. In 2010, former Jets Pro Bowl center Kevin Mawaii made similar accusations. 

Meanwhile, head coach Kevin O'Connell said yesterday was the first he had heard of Tretter allegedly reaching out to the Vikings. 

"That's a tough question to answer because as far as I'm concerned, that's news to me. I know [Kwesi Adofo-Mensah] and myself have not had any dialogue with J.C. If somebody in this building did, it didn't make it to me, or Kwesi, for that matter," O'Connell said. 

"It was news to me to hear it. I did hear it, though."

