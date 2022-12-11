Jameson Williams makes Vikings pay on first NFL catch

One pass to Jameson Williams is all it took for the draft day trade with the Lions to bite the Vikings.

After the Vikings failed on 4th-and-1, the Lions got the ball in Minnesota and two plays later Williams ran free down the middle of the field for a wide open touchdown of 41 yards.

It was Williams’ first career catch. He made his NFL debut last week after spending the entire year rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered while at Alabama in the national championship game.

Minnesota could’ve drafted Williams with the 12th pick, but new GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah traded it to Detroit.

The player the Vikings drafted with the No. 32 pick was safety Lewis Cine, who is out for the season with a broken leg.