Skip to main content
Jameson Williams makes Vikings pay on first NFL catch

Jameson Williams makes Vikings pay on first NFL catch

Not a great start for the Vikings.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Not a great start for the Vikings.

One pass to Jameson Williams is all it took for the draft day trade with the Lions to bite the Vikings. 

After the Vikings failed on 4th-and-1, the Lions got the ball in Minnesota and two plays later Williams ran free down the middle of the field for a wide open touchdown of 41 yards. 

It was Williams’ first career catch. He made his NFL debut last week after spending the entire year rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered while at Alabama in the national championship game. 

Minnesota could’ve drafted Williams with the 12th pick, but new GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah traded it to Detroit.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The player the Vikings drafted with the No. 32 pick was safety Lewis Cine, who is out for the season with a broken leg. 

Related Articles

USATSI_19561721
MN Vikings

Jameson Williams makes Vikings pay on first NFL catch

By Joe Nelson
Garrett Bradbury, Ezra Cleveland
MN Vikings

Vikings down 3 key starters, Lions rule out 2 starters

By Joe Nelson
Harrison Smith
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings not starting Christian Darrisaw or Harrison Smith

By Joe Nelson
Corey Crooms
MN Gophers

Gophers land standout WR Corey Crooms in transfer portal

By Joe Nelson
T.J. Hockenson
MN Vikings

Lions-Vikings: 5 things you can count on

By Chris Schad
Alexander Mattison
MN Vikings

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison laments fine for twerking celebration

By Chris Schad
Rudy Gobert
MN Timberwolves

Watch: Rudy Gobert and Malik Beasley go face-to-face after last-second score

By Chris Schad
D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell goes bonkers in 4th again as Wolves top Jazz

By Joe Nelson