Jets top RB Michael Carter ruled out against Vikings

Jets top running back Michael Carter ruled out against Vikings

Carter is the de factor No. 1 running back because Breece Hall is out for the season.
Listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report, the Jets are now guaranteed to be without No. 1 running back Michael Carter against the Vikings on Sunday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero says Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed Carter is out, adding that it'll be running back by committee featuring Bam Knight, Ty Johnson and James Robinson.  

Carter is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry and the guys who will fill in for him haven't been much better. Robinson, since being traded from the Jags to the Jets, has 25 carries in three games for a total of 75 yards.  Johnson and Knight each have just 14 carries all season. 

New York's lack of production at running back comes against a Vikings team that has been gouged on the ground the past four weeks, though the big change Sunday is Minnesota is getting defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson back. Minnesota's rush defense was solid with Tomlinson in the lineup, so it's possible that the run defense improves significantly with him back for the first time since Oct. 30. 

The Vikings and Jets kickoff inside U.S. Bank Stadium at 12 p.m.

