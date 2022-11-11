Skip to main content

Josh Allen questionable, 2 Vikings and Bills out

Allen has not practiced all week.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Josh Allen is officially questionable for Sunday’s showdown between the Bills and Vikings. 

Allen did not practice Wednesday, Thursday nor Friday as he deals with a sprained right elbow — an injury he suffered last week in Buffalo’s loss to the Jets. 

If Allen doesn’t play, Case Keenum will start.

Buffalo will also be without safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rosseau. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is questionable.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Vikings have listed two players out: Vam Dantzler, who is dealing with an ankle injury, and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who will miss a second straight game with a calf injury. 

Rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans is in line to start for Dantzler. 

Related Articles

Josh Allen
MN Vikings

Josh Allen questionable, 2 Vikings and Bills out

By Joe Nelson
7D353006-0CAF-431E-8A47-FAD4934EFF4F
MN Vikings

Brian Murphy: Starry-eyed Vikings fans and deserving heroes

By Brian Murphy of Purple Insider
Luka Garza
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves call up Luka Garza from Iowa

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_18869672
MN Vikings

Case Keenum and the cosmic forces of Vikings-Bills

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Josh Allen
MN Vikings

Bills say Josh Allen is 'hour-to-hour' ahead of Vikings game

By Joe Nelson
Rocco Baldelli
MN Twins

Twins named among teams 'most likely to go really big this winter'

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19375252
MN Vikings

The Vikings' offensive line is getting worse by the week

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple Insider
Josh Allen
MN Vikings

Josh Allen, 3 Bills defensive starters miss practice again

By Joe Nelson