Josh Allen questionable, 2 Vikings and Bills out

Allen has not practiced all week.

Josh Allen is officially questionable for Sunday’s showdown between the Bills and Vikings.

Allen did not practice Wednesday, Thursday nor Friday as he deals with a sprained right elbow — an injury he suffered last week in Buffalo’s loss to the Jets.

If Allen doesn’t play, Case Keenum will start.

Buffalo will also be without safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rosseau. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is questionable.

The Vikings have listed two players out: Vam Dantzler, who is dealing with an ankle injury, and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who will miss a second straight game with a calf injury.

Rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans is in line to start for Dantzler.