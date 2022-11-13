Justin Jefferson fakes hamstring injury during TD celebration

Skip to main content
Justin Jefferson fakes hamstring injury during touchdown celebration

Jefferson's touchdown fake-out is a spinoff from his signature "Griddy" dance.

"Is this some kind of sick joke or something?" 

That was FOX announcer Joe Davis along with analyst Daryl Johnston, who were very confused when Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson faked a hamstring injury while celebrating after his first-quarter touchdown catch against the Bills. 

Jefferson, who kept Minnesota's opener drive alive with a 46-yard catch and run, followed that up two plays later with a 22-yard touchdown catch, then faked the hammy injury while doing his signature "Griddy" celebration. 

It's probably news to most, but Jefferson's inspiration behind the faked hamstring injury comes from numerous fake injury celebrations that have been happening at all levels of football for months. 

Jefferson's college teammate at LSU, Ja'Marr Chase, did it recently in a Bengals-Saints game, and it's been done many times at the college level. Here's an example from a Florida Gators defensive player. 

So, nothing to worry about with Jefferson, whose fast start has him well on his way to another big game. 

