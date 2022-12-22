Jefferson, Cousins among 5 Vikings selected for 2023 Pro Bowl

Five Minnesota Vikings were selected for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games on Wednesday night as Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, Za'Darius Smith, T.J. Hockenson and Andrew DePaola will take part in a revamped event from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.

This year's event will include a series of eight total skills competitions with the winner of each event earning three points for his conference. Three more skills competitions will take place on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. where the winners will receive six points for their conference.

In total, there will be 36 points on the line before the third and final flag football game, which will be added to all other events to determine the final score for the weekend.

The change was made after fans complained about the quality of play at the yearly event, where players would back out after a long, physical season. Although it remains to be seen how the event will be treated with the changes, it appears that the Vikings will have plenty of representation.

Jefferson leads the list as he looks to become the first 2,000-yard receiver in NFL history over the final three games. He will be making his third Pro Bowl appearance as his popularity continues to soar.

Cousins' stats have declined from years past but he still has 3,818 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his first 14 games – and the Vikings have a 10-3 record, leading to his fourth Pro Bowl appearance.

Smith leads the NFL with 72 pressures this season according to Pro Football Focus and his 10 sacks lead the Vikings. He will be making his third Pro Bowl appearance.

Hockenson was acquired by the Vikings midway through the 2022 season but has already set a career-high with 730 receiving yards. Hockenson is also approaching a career-high with 65 receptions and will be making his second Pro Bowl appearance.

With Andrew DePaola heading to the Pro Bowl for the first time, there will be plenty of purple in Las Vegas – unless the Vikings are heading to Arizona instead for the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.