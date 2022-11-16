Skip to main content

Justin Jefferson limited in practice with toe injury

The Vikings star is on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
  Author:
  Publish date:

Fresh off his ridiculous 193-yard performance against the Buffalo Bills, Justin Jefferson is listed on the Vikings' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Vikings have listed Jefferson as limited in practice Wednesday with a toe injury. There's no indication at this stage whether it puts him in doubt to play Sunday.

Jefferson has just been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week following his game-winning performance Sunday.

There is more bad news on the injury report for the Vikings though, with star left tackle Christian Darrisaw and cornerback Akayleb Evans not practicing due to concussion, and Dalvin Tomlinson still out with a calf injury.

Linebacker Za'Darius Smith is also listed as limited with a knee injury.

The loss of Darrisaw in particular would be a huge blow for the Vikings Sunday. He is currently the highest-graded offensive lineman in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.

For the Cowboys, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence did not practice, while former Viking Anthony Barr is limited, as is running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 5.00.14 PM

