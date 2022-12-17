Justin Jefferson returns after suffering chest injury

Vikings fans may be able to breathe a sigh of relief with good news after Justin Jefferson was a taken into the blue medical tent during Saturday against the Colts.

On a 3rd-and-3 pass deep in their own territory with just over six minutes left in the second quarter, the third-year superstar wide receiver was slammed to the turf and was slow to get up.

Jefferson laid flat on his stomach for about a minute before he walked off the field under his own power. On the very next play Kirk Cousins threw a pick-six to to the Colts and the Vikings found themselves trailing 30-0.

The good news its that Jefferson returned a few plays later.

"I'm told it looks like good news. Chest injury for Jefferson. He is probable to return," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.