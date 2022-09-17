Justin Jefferson shocked Eagles passed on him, but now happier at Vikings

Where would the Minnesota Vikings be today if the Philadelphia Eagles had taken Justin Jefferson with the 20th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft?

They'd likely have a less dynamic offense, but the Eagles did pass on Jefferson and now he has a chance to show them up close and personal what they missed out on when the Vikings play in Philadelphia Monday night.

"I'm excited for it. I can't wait," Jefferson said Friday.

Turns out, Jefferson was shocked when the Eagles took Jalen Reagor over him.

"Every mock draft had me going to Philly. When Philly was on the board, getting a phone call and it being Minnesota it was definitely a shocker. I'm definitely way more happy to be here than there," Jefferson said.

Jefferson produced 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns on 196 catches his first two years in the NFL, and he obliterated the Packers with 9 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1.

Reagor, who is now Jefferson's teammate after Minnesota traded for him just before the start of the regular season, has 64 catches in his career. Is revenge on his mind?

"Of course, why not?” Reagor said Thursday. "But I’m not going to go into the game pressing. Just going to let the game come to me. Whatever plays I make, make the best of them."

Reagor is Minnesota's No. 1 punt returner but the clear No. 4 wide receiver. The Vikings had three receivers on the field 67% of their offensive plays last week, and every time it was Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn.