Jefferson wins second career player of the month award

If he keeps it up, he could find himself in the MVP conversation at the end of the season.

Justin Jefferson's dominate November earned him the NFC Offensive Player of the Month award on Thursday, and it's the second November in a row that he's took home the hardware.

November 2022 was a little more productive than his November 2021.

2022: 29 catches for 480 yards and three touchdowns

2021: 24 catches for 464 yards and three touchdowns

He's the first receiver in team history to win the monthly award more than once, according to the Vikings. And he's the second member of this year's team to win a monthly award. Linebacker Za'Darius Smith took home the Defensive Player of the Month award for October.

Jefferson starts December in a red-hot matchup with rookie Sauce Gardner, who may already be the best cornerback in the NFL.

Take out the Dallas game, where the Vikings lost 40-3 and the starters were pulled in the third quarter, and Jefferson's last seven games have totaled 60 catches on 82 targets for 953 yards and three touchdowns. On a per game average, that's 8.5 catches and 136 yards.

If he keeps up his pace of 7.36 catches and 112 yards per game, he'll finish with approximately 125 receptions and 1,904 yards. In other words, he has a chance to set the single season receiving yards record set by Calvin Johnson in 2012 when he finished with 1,964 yards. Cooper Kupp came close last season with 1,947 yards.

