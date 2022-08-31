Mond claimed by Browns, Watts to Chicago, Vikings get no one

Forget about Kellen Mond winding up on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. Mond has been claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns.

Mond, cut by the Vikings before Tuesday's deadline to trim the roster to 53 players, was "expected" to land on the Vikings' practice squad if he had cleared waivers, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Mond's head coach in Cleveland is Kevin Stefanski, who was Minnesota's offensive coordinator in 2019 when Mond was still playing at Texas A&M. Stefanski was hired by Cleveland in 2020.

It's unclear how the Browns view Mond, but he's joining a roster that includes suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson, projected starter Jacoby Brissett and third QB Joshua Dobbs.

The Vikings wound up cutting six of the 11 players from the 2021 draft class, including three third-rounders: Mond, Chazz Surratt and Wyatt Davis.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Armon Watts, who was a surprise cut by the Vikings, has been claimed by the Chicago Bears.

The Vikings were not awarded any waiver claims.