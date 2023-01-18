Kevin O'Connell non-committal on Ed Donatell's return

Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell remained non-committal Wednesday when asked if defensive coordinator Ed Donatell would return for a second season.

The Vikings defense ranked 31st in yards allowed and 30th in points allowed during the regular season.

When asked Wednesday if Ed Donatell will return, Kevin O'Connell stated: "I'm in evaluation mode of everything we did."

While the end of the season has prompted a rash of firings across the NFL, O'Connell is opting for a more considered approach as he plots his second season in charge.

"Part of self-reflecting, and part of reflecting as a staff, is making sure taking a look at every aspect of our football team and our coaching staff to make sure that we're doing everything within my power to put our players and our organization in the best possible position to have success," O'Connell continued.

"That is an ongoing process that is continuing as we speak."

Donatell's defense struggled mightily in the Vikings' playoffs exit to the New York Giants, with QB Daniel Jones able to lead the Giants on several marches down the field on the way to a 31-24 victory.

While the defense has been clutch at times as the Vikings won 11 one-score games during the regular season, it has also been hammered by the likes of the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions, and the Philadelphia Eagles.