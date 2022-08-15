Kirk Cousins drawing very little respect in top-100 lists

Kirk Cousins may not have been able to guide the Vikings to a playoff berth last year but a 2021 season in which he ranked ninth in passing yards and touchdowns lands him at No. 99 on the yearly Top 100 list by the NFL Network.

After throwing for 4,221 yards and 33 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, Kirk landed his third career trip to the Pro Bowl. His 2021 season was the third in his four years with the Vikings that he has thrown for over 4,000 yards. Derek Carr, who threw for nearly 600 yards more but 10 fewer touchdowns came in 34 spots higher at No. 65 on the NFL list.

While NFL Network barely squeezed Cousins into its top 100, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco left Cousins out entirely, making him an "Honorable Mention." Danielle Hunter, who played in only seven games before suffering a season-ending injury, also made Prisco's honorable mention list.

Cousins, so far, is the only Vikings player to make the NFL Network list as spots 100-51 have been revealed, though the top 50 are yet to come.

If Prisco’s top 100 list is a sign of things to come, there will likely be more Vikings on NFL Network's list. Harrison Smith came in at 99 on the CBS list, while running back Dalvin Cook came in at 41. The top Viking, per Prisco, is wide receiver Justin Jefferson, whose near record-breaking season landed him at No. 13.

Other notable players to make the list include former Vikings WR/KR, and now Falcons RB/KR/WR, Cordarrelle Patterson at 73. He rushed for 618 yards and caught 52 passes for 548 yards last season in Atlanta.

Former Gopher safety Antoine Winfield Jr. came in at No. 75 after his sophomore season in the NFL saw the former Minnesota All-American make the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

Spots 50-21 will be revealed throughout the day Sunday with the top 20 spots being released the following Sunday night.

