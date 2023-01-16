Cousins getting destroyed for checkdown with game on the line

What was Kirk Cousins thinking when he chose to throw short of the sticks on 4th-and-8 with the game on the line? The pass was caught by T.J. Hockenson but was well short of the first down and it killed the final drive of Minnesota's season in a 31-24 loss to the Giants on Wild Card weekend.

Cousins is hardly to blame on a day when the Vikings defense was was gouged with five different scoring drives of 75-plus yards, but when it mattered most Cousins didn't deliver the way he had in his record-tying eight fourth-quarter comebacks during the regular season. And for it, he's being crushed on social media.

Others are criticizing the play call. Why have any player run a route short of the line to gain with the season on the line? Ex-Gopher and NFL wide receiver/current Vikings analyst Ron Johnson tweeted: "Kirk Cousins had no time to throw but I’ll never understand why TJ Hockenson wasn’t put on an 8 yd route. He has man coverage so let him work the deep out or work the middle…"C

Cousins finished the game 31-of-39 for 273 yards and two touchdown. He wasn't intercepted and he didn't fumble. Again, had the defense stepped up in any way, this conversation isn't being had. But the defense didn't do it's job and Cousins is now in the memory banks as being the guy who made a bad decision in a big moment that cemented Minnesota's early exit from the playoffs.

