Kirk Cousins has 'plenty' of money, is aware he's not cool

How much money do you have, Kirk Cousins?

"I got plenty. I'll say that."

That was the Vikings quarterback's answer when he was asked on Pardon My Take this week. Cousins was appearing on the "One Question with a Quarterback" segment where the hosts get one question each and then Cousins also gets to ask a question.

Cousins indeed has plenty of money. According to Spotrac, he's earned $231,669,486 in his 11-year NFL career. He'll earn $40 million this year thanks to a $5 million contract that includes a $25 million signing bonus and $10 million roster bonus.

That's slightly more than the median annual income for workers in the U.S. in 2022: $54,132, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

During his appearance on the show, Cousins also acknowledged that is he not cool.

"I would agree, anything that I do is no longer cool. When I wear the plaid button down to Week 1, it looks like I got if from Kohl's. But if Justin Jefferson wears that same plaid button down to next week's press conference, everybody in Minnesota is buying a plaid button down. I'm fully aware of that."

