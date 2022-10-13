Kirk Cousins mic'd up is healthy dose of wholesome

Move over, Pope, there's a new No. 1 atop the Nicest Guy in the World power rankings: Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Cousins's pleasant personality was on full display when the NFL mic'd him up during this last week's game between the Vikings and Bears. There was no cursing, unless "frick" counts as a swear word.

"Oh, no! Oh, no. I saw that all the way," Cousins said immediately after throwing a pass that was intercepted by the Bears. He followed that up with a series of comments that parents could only hope to use in front of their children:

"Dang it!" (three times)

"Golly!"

"Dog gone it."

"Frick."

Cousins also frequently expressed appreciation for his colleagues and supported them with words of affirmation, which is probably his love language.

"Hey, you're a great player, man," he told defensive lineman Ross Blacklock. "I had one of the O-lineman tell me this week how tough you are to block, and how great you are as a pass rusher, man. Just keep staying the course, you're going to effect people this year, man."

"Thank you for what you've meant to me and my career, man. Thank you," he told a member of the coaching staff on the sideline.

When Cousins plunged into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown on a QB sneak late in the fourth quarter, he immediately gave center Garrett Bradbury all the credit.

"We just got in because of you, bud. You got us in, bud."

More quotes from Cousins in the mic'd up video:

"Let's go, baby. Let's roll."

"That a way."

"Hey we gotta go, men. We gotta go."

"That a way, Dalv [Cook]. Way to get us in there, bud."

"Irv [Smith], you were wide open. I gotta get it to you."

"Great job, Al [Mattison]. Great pick up."

"Big run there, we just didn't hit it. Dang it. Ugh. Gotta overcome this one."

"Big time. That's big time, 5. That's big time. He is athletic. Unbelievable move that [Jalen] Reagor put on Roquan [Smith]."

"Great catch. That's a big-time catch."

"Listen to me, listen to me. We're going to go for 2 if we score."

Related: Kirk Cousins has 'plenty' of money, is aware he's not cool

Related: Kirk Cousins: The last under-center quarterback