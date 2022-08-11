Skip to main content
Kirk Cousins pressed about relationship with Mike Zimmer

Cousins denied any ill will between him and Zimmer, saying everything has been "overblown."
© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins thinks rumors about his relationship with former Minnesota Vikings head coach have been "misreported" and "very overblown."

Joining KFAN-FM 100.3's Dan Barreiro following training camp practice on Wednesday, Cousins was asked about recent comments from former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber, who said: "Mike Zimmer did not like Kirk Cousins."

"Let me say this. I was fortunate enough to go to two Pro Bowls under Coach Zimmer. We won a playoff game, a very difficult playoff game nobody gave us a chance to win. I've gotten better every year that I've been here. I look back on my years with Coach Zimmer and I say he was very good to me," Cousins said.

"I wish we won more games. The head coach and the quarterback tend to take the brunt of that, and they always have and always will. I think that it's been a little bit misreported. I think he was an asset to my career, very much so. And I think that's been lost somehow in the offseason."

Despite it being seven-plus months since Zimmer was fired, it's as if the football world is dying for something more from Cousins or Zimmer.

The volume began blasting again a couple of weeks ago because of Leber, and then Paul Allen, the longtime radio announcer of the Vikings who co-owned a race horse with Zimmer, said the intense sideline incident between Zimmer and Cousins after a game last season was real and that Zimmer "snapped" and "wanted to go."

Still, Cousins has been nothing but positive about his relationship with Zimmer.

Barreiro pressed Cousins on the issue, asking him if he was uncomfortable with Zimmer.

"Oh, it's been very overblown," Cousins replied.

"This is how you really feel," asked Barreiro.

"Yeah," Cousins said with his eyes looking down, perhaps growing a bit annoyed with the subject.

You can watch the entire back-and-forth on the Vikings YouTube page here

Training camp: New development on the O-line

