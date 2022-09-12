Kirk Cousins talks Packers win, Rodgers, post-game clothing with Dan Patrick

A day after leading the Vikings to a season opening victory over the Packers, Kirk Cousins joined The Dan Patrick Show to discuss the win, Aaron Rodgers, and his post-game attire.

Kirk threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns in the victory yesterday that marked the first game as head coach for Kevin O’Connell.

Cousins admitted to nerves before the game that came more from the fact he hadn’t played any preseason snaps.

"It was great to go out there on the very first drive and score a touchdown and feel like ‘Ok, I guess the cobwebs weren’t there too badly and we were ready to go.’”

Helping settle his nerves was star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who made a series of spectacular plays to put the game beyond reach, and was the recipient of both Cousins' touchdown throws.

"When the ball goes up you expect him to go get it," Cousins said. "I pride myself on being an accurate quarterback, I think that's one of the reasons I'm still playing football, but I don't have to be quite as accurate for him, if I miss by a foot here and there he tends to make up the difference which I appreciate."

When asked about Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who struggled yesterday throwing for just 195 yards and an interception, Kirk said he has “tremendous respect for his game," adding: "The game is never over for him ... I wasn’t sitting easy until the clock hit zero."

The Dan Patrick team then had a fun segment in which they tried to guess the make of Cousins' yellow check shirt he wore while speaking to the media after the game.

"I wish it was LL Bean or Eddie Bauer, maybe that fits my brand a little bit more, but my wife dresses me by the way, it happened to be Patagonia," Cousins said.

Cousins' appearance on The Dan Patrick Show came after Vikings receiver Adam Thielen was on KFAN’s Power Trip Morning Show.

He described the Packers win as "kind of extra special," and was asked to compare how it felt compared to recent years under Mike Zimmer.

He said: "Honestly, it was a little bit weird. This isn’t normal. There’s something different here, in a good way. Definitely feels good when you get a lead and nothing really changes. You’re still attacking. You’re still doing what the game plan was intended to do and you’re just attacking."

When asked about what Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah does to impact players' work, Thielen said: “What he’s really shown is his leadership. Holding himself accountable. There’s been situation where’s held himself accountable and to us leaders he’s talked about things he could have done better.”

Thielen said he got a sense that all was not well with the Green Bay secondary because they weren't talking to each other, an indication that "they're a little worried about what's going on."

As for Christian Watson, who dropped what would have been a 75-yard touchdown pass on Green Bay's first offensive play, Thielen said: "Definitely feel bad... but like I said after the game that’s probably the best thing that happened to that guy. He’ll be more motivated and he’ll have a little chip on his shoulder something like that on your first play in the NFL.”

Next up for the Vikings is another tough game next Monday night in Philadelphia against an Eagles side that gave up 386 total yards in a narrow 38-35 win over Lions on Sunday.