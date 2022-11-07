Skip to main content
Kirk Cousins to appear on Monday night's Manningcast

Kirko-fever hits Monday Night Football

Kirk Cousins is taking full advantage of Kirko-mania with yet another national media appearance.

ESPN2's Manningcast will have the Vikings quarterback as one of its three guests for tonight's Baltimore Ravens-New Orleans Saints alternate broadcast.

No word yet on whether the chains will be present or if Kirk will be sans shirt or not.

The Manningcast starts at 7:15pm CT on ESPN2.

