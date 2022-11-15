Kirk 'Kirko Chainz' Cousins has started a movement

Kirko Chainz and the Minnesota Vikings have inspired a movement. How far it goes is yet to be determined, but the NFL is a copycat league and the Washington Commanders have created their own version of Kirko Chainz.

Taylor Heinicke, who six years before leading the Commanders to an upset win in Philadelphia on Monday night was kicking down the door in Minnesota (literally), was decked out with diamond and gold chains from defensive players on the Washington roster during the team's plane ride back to D.C.

Below is Heinicke in his Kirko Chainz costume, even wearing a pair of reading glasses and drinking a Buschhhhh Light.

Unlike Kirk Cousins, though, Heinicke kept his shirt on. But Kirko didn't escape his shirt until his second or third go-around, so maybe that's next in Heinicke's progression.

Anyway, that whole kicking down the door thing we mentioned...maybe you recall the Summer of 2016 when Heinicke reportedly tried to kick open a door and his foot went through the glass panel, severing a tendon in his foot. The Vikings released him a year later.

But it all worked out because the Commanders' win over the Eagles was huge for the Vikings. Minnesota (8-1) and Philly (8-1) are tied atop the NFC, though the Eagles own the tiebreaker due to their win over Minnesota in Week 2.

