Michael Irvin boldly predicts Kirk Cousins to set record against Packers

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

This would be a fantastic start to Irvin's MVP prediction.

NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin made headlines earlier this week when he predicted that Kirk Cousins will win this year's Most Valuable Player award. On Sunday, he predicted a record-breaking start to that campaign.

Appearing on NFL Network's Gameday Morning, Irvin doubled down during a bold predictions segment, saying that Cousins will throw for eight touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.

"I am saying right now just to get me rolling and feeling good, Kirk Cousins, take care of your brother today," Irvin said. "Kirk Cousins is going to throw eight touchdowns today... That's right. I said it. Now."

You can't accuse Irvin of backing down from his previous prediction but you could question his sanity. Eight touchdowns would be a record surpassing Nick Foles and Peyton Manning for the most touchdowns in a single game in NFL history. It would also happen against a Packers defense that ranked fifth in the league with 5.8 net yards per attempt last season.

It's a make-or-break season for Cousins in Minnesota, however, as he'll be playing in the friendlier confines of Kevin O'Connell's offense. If O'Connell's offense indeed gets Cousins a quiet mind, it could lead to a big day on Sunday.

