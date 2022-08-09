Skip to main content
Mike Zimmer lands new job as NFL analyst

The 33rd Team announced Mike Zimmer as its newest member on Tuesday.
© Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Zimmer has a new job and it's not what you'd expect the longtime NFL coach to be doing. The 66-year-old former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings was announced Tuesday as the newest member of The 33rd Team

Zimmer is listed as an "analyst" on the company website, joining the likes of former NFL coaches Bill Cowher, Bill Parcels, Marvin Lewis, Wade Phillips and others. 

Ex-Vikings GM Rick Spielman is also an analyst. So is Brett Favre. 

"He will be contributing content/analysis for The33rdTeam.com," a company spokesperson told Bring Me The News. 

The 33rd Team was founded a couple of years ago by former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum, who has described the publication as a "a consortium of selfless, experienced people that have worked in the NFL" who are "working with young, smart people" to produce content. 

The group meets via Zoom every Wednesday to come up with new topics to write about and analyze. It's assumed that Zimmer will now be part of those weekly calls. 

Zimmer coached the Vikings from 2014-21 before he was fired in January. 

He was essentially radio silent for seven months prior to being spotted at Bengals training camp on Sunday

