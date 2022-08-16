Vikings announce first wave of roster cuts

The first handful of players have been waived by the Minnesota Vikings, getting the roster from 90 to 85 players ahead of Tuesday's 3 p.m. deadline.

The players cut Tuesday include fullback Jake Bargas, outside linebacker Andre Mintze, defensive lineman Tyarise Stevenson, wide receiver Thomas Henningan and cornerback Tye Smith.

Minnesota has to cut at least five more players to get to the 80-player maximum roster by next Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The final, 53-man roster must be submitted by Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Minnesota begins joint practices with the 49ers Wednesday and Thursday before their second game of the preseason on Saturday against the Niners. That game will feature Marshall, Minnesota native, Trey Lance, who is San Francisco's starting quarterback.