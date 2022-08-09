Vikings rookie Lewis Cine missing from training camp night practice

The Minnesota Vikings held a night practice on Day 12 of training camp and there was a notable absence: rookie safety Lewis Cine.

Cine, taken by the Vikings with the final pick in the first round of the April NFL Draft, has no known injury issues so far at training camp, and all other players dealing with injuries were accounted for on the practice fields Monday night.

Purple Insider's Matthew Coller says Vikings officials confirmed after practice that Cine had an excused absence and he'll be back on the field when the team gets back to work Wednesday.

Coller reported over the weekend that Cine was taking some first-team reps at safety, though Cam Bynum has been the primary No. 1 safety alongside Harrison Smith during camp.

"Maybe this could be the first step to Lewis Cine getting those first team reps on a regular basis and earning the job away from Cam Bynum. Something to keep an eye on," Coller said Saturday.