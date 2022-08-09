Skip to main content
Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine missing from training camp night practice

Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine missing from training camp night practice

Lewis Cine took some first-team reps during Saturday's camp practice.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Cine took some first-team reps during Saturday's camp practice.

The Minnesota Vikings held a night practice on Day 12 of training camp and there was a notable absence: rookie safety Lewis Cine. 

Cine, taken by the Vikings with the final pick in the first round of the April NFL Draft, has no known injury issues so far at training camp, and all other players dealing with injuries were accounted for on the practice fields Monday night. 

Purple Insider's Matthew Coller says Vikings officials confirmed after practice that Cine had an excused absence and he'll be back on the field when the team gets back to work Wednesday. 

Coller reported over the weekend that Cine was taking some first-team reps at safety, though Cam Bynum has been the primary No. 1 safety alongside Harrison Smith during camp. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Maybe this could be the first step to Lewis Cine getting those first team reps on a regular basis and earning the job away from Cam Bynum. Something to keep an eye on," Coller said Saturday. 

Related Articles

Lewis Cine
MN Vikings

Vikings rookie Lewis Cine missing from training camp night practice

By Joe Nelson27 minutes ago
USATSI_18830593_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Big pressure on the Twins to stay on top of AL Central this week

By Joe Nelson11 hours ago
2020_0812_TrainingCamp_Practice_0041
MN Vikings

Why has punt returning been so difficult for the Vikings?

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider13 hours ago
Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer spotted at Bengals practice

By Chris Schad13 hours ago
Napheesa Collier
MN Lynx

Napheesa Collier returns, Lynx use big 4th quarter to stay in playoff race

By Chris SchadAug 7, 2022 9:03 PM EDT
Rocco Baldelli
MN Twins

Furious Baldelli rips umps for ‘chickenshit’ overturned call

By Chris SchadAug 7, 2022 6:47 PM EDT
Gilberto Celestino
MN Twins

Controversial overturned call costs Twins in extra innings

By Chris SchadAug 7, 2022 5:57 PM EDT
Alex Kirilloff
MN Twins

Alex Kirilloff to undergo season-ending wrist surgery

By Chris SchadAug 7, 2022 1:04 PM EDT