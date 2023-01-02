NFC playoff picture after Packers drub Vikings, 49ers beat Raiders

Minnesota's blowout loss to the Packers on Sunday has set the stage for a dramatic final week of the regular season in the NFC playoff race.

The top seed is now down to the Eagles, 49ers and Cowboys. The 49ers jumped the Vikings for the No. 2 seed thanks to their hard-fought overtime win over the Raiders. Minnesota can still get the No. 2 seed, but it will require them beating the Bears in Chicago and the 49ers losing at home to the Cardinals.

The Bucs have secured the No. 4 seed and the Giants are locked into the No. 5 spot. And the final playoff spot will go to the Seahawks, Lions or Packers.

Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) San Francisco 49ers (12-4) - owns tiebreaker over Minnesota due to better conference record Minnesota Vikings (12-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) Dallas Cowboys (12-4) New York Giants (9-6-1) Seattle Seahawks (8-8) - owns tiebreaker over Detroit due to head-to-head win Detroit Lions (8-8) - owns tiebreaker over Green Bay due to head-to-head win Green Bay Packers (8-8)

Green Bay is in ninth place, but they actually have the best statistical chance to get the final playoff spot because they would own the tiebreaker over Seattle if both were to win in Week 18.

Week 18 key games

Vikings at Bears

Lions at Packers

Giants at Eagles

Cardinals at 49ers

Rams at Seahawks

Cowboys at Commanders

The No. 1 seed is still up for grabs

The Eagles get it if they beat the Giants or the Cowboys and 49ers lose

The 49ers get it if they beat the Cardinals and the Eagles lose to the Giants

The Cowboys get it if they beat the Commanders, the 49ers lose to the Cardinals and the Eagles lose to the Giants

The battle for the No. 7 seed

The Packers get it if they beat the Lions

The Lions get it if they beat the Packers and Seattle loses to the Rams

The Seahawks get it if they beat Rams and the Lions beat Green Bay

We could talk more about how ties could make the situation more complicated, but that's highly unlikely so we'll leave it the way it is.

Related: 5 things that stood out in the Vikings' loss to the Packers

Related: Vikings get smoked by Packers in game filled with miscues