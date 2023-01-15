NFL delays Vikings-Giants kickoff until 3:50 p.m.

The kickoff has been pushed back as the Bills and Dolphins game runs long.

The kickoff between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants has been delayed 10 minutes as the AFC playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins runs long.

Originally scheduled to start at 3:40 p.m. Central Time, the kickoff is now at 3:50 p.m.

There were more than eight minutes left in the Bills-Dolphins game, with the Bills leading 34-31, at the time this story was published.