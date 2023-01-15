Skip to main content

NFL delays Vikings-Giants kickoff until 3:50 p.m.

The kickoff has been pushed back as the Bills and Dolphins game runs long.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The kickoff between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants has been delayed 10 minutes as the AFC playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins runs long. 

Originally scheduled to start at 3:40 p.m. Central Time, the kickoff is now at 3:50 p.m. 

There were more than eight minutes left in the Bills-Dolphins game, with the Bills leading 34-31, at the time this story was published. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related Articles

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

NFL delays Vikings-Giants kickoff until 3:50 p.m.

By Joe Nelson
Cameron Dantzler
MN Vikings

Oli Udoh starting at right tackle, Cam Dantzler inactive

By Joe Nelson
Vikings Giants
MN Vikings

10 Giants facts that shouldn't scare the Vikings at all

By Joe Nelson
Luis Arraez
MN Twins

What does arbitration mean for Luis Arraez and the Twins?

By Chris Schad
USATSI_19793594_168397563_lowres
MN Wild

2 goals in 51 seconds enough to lift Wild over Coyotes

By Bring Me The Sports
USATSI_19793048_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

Against all odds, Timberwolves rally to beat Cavaliers

By Joe Nelson
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings-Giants: 5 things you can count on (Playoff Edition)

By Chris Schad
USATSI_19791909
MN Vikings

Win Sunday and the Vikings will have to go to San Francisco

By Bring Me The Sports